The Sikkim Science Centre will now be part of the state's official tourist itinerary, an official said.

Sikkim's Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary Sandeep Tambe stated that this decision will enhance the centre's prominence and offer tourists a unique experience.

Tambe mentioned, 'Incorporating the Sikkim Science Centre into the tourist itinerary will help broaden the understanding of science and technology among visitors. The Centre offers a variety of interactive exhibits and programmes that appeal to both children and adults.'



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The Sikkim Science Centre features attractions such as a 3D theatre, planetarium, and innovation hub, all designed to offer an engaging and educational experience for those interested in science.

Tourists will be encouraged to visit the centre and participate in its various activities.

Tambe added that including the Science Centre in the tourism map will benefit the local community and school students.

It will help the local population appreciate the importance of science and technology and provide children with new learning opportunities.