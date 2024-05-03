The Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh (SMSS), a prominent organisation advocating for the rights of Sikkim's indigenous population, is gearing up to commemorate the 8th May Agreement Day on May 8, 2024.

The event, scheduled to take place at Chintan Bhawan, will honour nearly 50 Sikkim Scout officials and celebrate the historic agreement that played a pivotal role in Sikkim's merger with India and the subsequent formation of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in 1974.

The 8th May Agreement marked a significant milestone in Sikkim's political landscape, ultimately leading to its integration into the Indian Union.