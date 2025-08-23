Sikkim child rights panel holds high-level meet after viral video of minor’s torture

The Sikkim State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), chaired by Deepa Khatri, convened a high-level stakeholders’ meeting on August 23, at its Gangtok office in response to widespread public concern over a viral video showing the torture of a minor child.

Taking suo-moto cognizance under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the Commission acted promptly to ensure swift action and protection for the child.

Earlier, on August 14, SCPCR officials visited Singtam Police Station, met with the victim’s guardians, and ensured the immediate arrest of the accused, with charges filed under applicable legal provisions. The minor has been placed in safe custody, with ongoing measures for physical, emotional, and rehabilitative support.

The stakeholders’ meeting brought together representatives from the Sikkim Police, Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, Panchayats, Principal and Dean of Sanskrit College Samdong, and SRC members of Government Sanskrit College Samdong.

Key discussions focused on reviewing the progress of the police investigation, delineating inter-agency responsibilities for child protection, ensuring compliance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and other relevant child protection laws, as well as identifying gaps to strengthen monitoring and rehabilitation mechanisms.

The meeting emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure immediate welfare measures and a long-term action plan with clearly assigned responsibilities for each stakeholder. SCPCR reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding child rights in Sikkim and stated that it will continue to monitor the case closely to ensure justice and rehabilitation for the child. The Commission strongly condemned all forms of violence against children and urged all institutions and citizens to actively support child protection initiatives.