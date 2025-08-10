Sikkim scripts history: Aama Samman Diwas becomes annual celebration in state

Sikkim has formally added a new day to its calendar of commemorations, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declaring August 10 as Aama Samman Diwas, a yearly tribute to mothers across the state. The announcement was made on Sunday at Rangpo Playground during the inaugural celebration of the event.

The Chief Minister described the occasion as a personal milestone as well as a political statement, linking it to his party’s history and his own life. August 10 also marks Jan Unmukti Diwas, the day of his release from what he calls an “unjust imprisonment.” Tamang said the date will now be jointly observed to honour the sacrifices and resilience of mothers.

“Mothers have always stood shoulder to shoulder with revolutionary comrades during difficult times, sharing similar struggles and sacrifices,” he said, adding that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party’s rise mirrored the endurance of mothers across the state.

He recalled that during his prison term, most of his visitors were mothers, many of whom would “sometimes scold me, sometimes advise me, and often cry” while encouraging him to keep fighting. Tamang credited them with helping sustain the SKM movement’s spirit during its most challenging period.

The event saw participation from state officials, including Chief Secretary A.R. Telang, the Women and Child Development Department, the Senior Citizen Development Department, and local welfare workers. Tamang urged the public to dedicate at least one day each year to honour their parents and pledged that “no force can diminish or erase this day.”

He also announced that in 2026, Sikkim will celebrate both the ninth Jan Unmukti Diwas and the second Aama Samman Diwas together. Concluding his address, Tamang congratulated mothers from every constituency, calling them the foundation of Sikkim’s social and political strength. “This example set by the SKM Party will remain in history,” he said.