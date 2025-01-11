Sikkim became the first state in the Northeast to receive official recognition from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India.

Sikkim achieved the milestone after an agreement was signed between the State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) – Sikkim and NCVET.

The agreement, marking a significant advancement in the state's vocational education sector, was formally signed during a ceremony at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi. The event was attended by ]Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, along with senior officials from NCVET. The SCVT-Sikkim was represented by Shri Karma Namgyal Bhutia, Secretary of the Skill Development Department, and his team.

This recognition designates SCVT-Sikkim as an Awarding Body (AB-Dual), enabling the organization to award, assess, and certify learners undergoing training at its own campuses or fully managed training centers.

With this achievement, Sikkim has set a benchmark as a leader in vocational education in the Northeast region.

The NCVET, as the national regulator for vocational education, plays a key role in establishing standards, developing regulations, and improving the quality of skill development initiatives across India. It is also responsible for accrediting awarding bodies and assessment agencies that contribute to the creation of a skilled and competent workforce.