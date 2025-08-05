PM Modi lauds Sikkim sculptor for lifelike statue of his late mother

Sikkim sculptor Jay Kumar Rai has received heartfelt appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his beautiful sculpture of the prime minister’s late mother, Heeraben Modi.

Jay Kumar Rai, a resident of Zoom-Sisney under the Zoom-Salghari constituency, is the son of Parti Bahadur Rai. His recent sculpture of the prime minister’s mother, who passed away in December 2022, has gained widespread attention and admiration, not only for its lifelike features but also for the emotion and respect it carries.

The recognition came in the form of a personal letter from Prime Minister Modi himself. In the letter, PM Modi praised the sculptor’s dedication and skill, writing, “Heartfelt gratitude for sending an extremely well-made sculpture of my mother. Your artistry and skill are commendable. May you continue to excel in your chosen field. Greetings and best wishes to you and your family.”

Reacting to this rare honour, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to his official page to express his joy and congratulated Jay Kumar Rai. The chief minister wrote, “It is truly heartening to know that one of our talented artists, Shri Jay Kumar Rai... has received acknowledgment from our Hon’ble Prime Minister for the exceptional sculpture of his beloved mother. This recognition is a proud moment for Sikkim and a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of our artists.”

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to the young artist and expressed hope that Rai would continue his journey in the arts, achieving more recognition and inspiring other young people from the state.

"I hope he continues to excel in his artistic journey, bringing more laurels to our state and inspiring many along the way," the CM added.