CP Dhakal, a former bureaucrat and the current aspiring candidate from the Singtam-Khamdong constituency on March 7 expressed his desire to become a minister and dedicate himself to the welfare of the people of Sikkim.

Dhakal stated his dedication to the betterment of his community, stating, "I want to serve the people of the country and the state. If the party deems me eligible to serve and entrusts me with a ticket for the elections, I am absolutely ready." He pledged to initiate government outreach programs, addressing critical issues such as healthcare and education, with a commitment to work diligently at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the importance of meritocracy in government appointments, Dhakal stressed the need for proper qualifications and eligibility criteria. He criticized recent practices in the state, stating, "People appointed in government jobs should be selected based on merit and through proper recruitment processes, not through political favors."

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of law and order in Sikkim, Dhakal spoke about the necessity for improvement while lamenting recent governmental actions that risked labeling Sikkim residents as foreigners. He applauded the efforts of those who fought against such measures in the Supreme Court stating the importance of safeguarding the identity and rights of Sikkimese people.

Dhakal also turned his attention to the youth, recognizing them as the driving force and future of the nation. He urged the youth to prioritize education and to resist undue political influence stating the need for a visionary and determined approach towards shaping the country's future.