The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has taken a stand against the recent issuance of Bind Down notices by the authorities. The party, through its General Secretary of Legal Affairs, Nawin Kiran Pradhan has approached the appropriate authorities to contest the actions taken under Sections 107 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

The SDF has raised strong objections to what it perceives as a selective and vindictive approach in issuing Bind Down notices against its members. According to the party, these notices, typically issued by executive magistrates before elections to maintain peace in an area are meant for habitual criminal offenders or individuals with a tendency to disrupt public order. However, the recent notices targeting SDF members and senior leaders allegedly lack any basis in criminal law and infringe upon their fundamental rights.

Pradhan stated that the mere registration of a First Information Report (FIR) should not brand individuals as criminals or persons of bad character. He said that such actions not only violate the Criminal Procedure Code but also encroach upon the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, particularly those enshrined in Part III.