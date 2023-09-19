For the first time, SDF Chief Pawan Chamling confessed that not giving a ticket to youth leader Ashish Rai was a great blunder, and because of that SDF failed to form the government and 2019 was a winning-loss for us, we have accepted the mistake but now we will not repeat the same mistake.

"In 2024 we will not repeat the mistake of 2019, that was our last mistake we won't repeat joining Ashish Rai is a homecoming for us and the advent of Ashish Rai has brought us a good vibe. Ashish Rai was our youth leader because of our mistake and we couldn't give him a ticket and because of that, we came out of power. We are gathered here to save Sikkim and Sikkimese people, we want to make Sikkim Malik( Owner). Ashish Rai joined the party today," said Pawan Chamling.



Also Read: Sikkim: Over thousand voters join SDF to support Pawan Chamling ahead of Lok Sabha election

Further, the SDF chief also asserted that the 2024 election is not an ordinary election, it is the last opportunity to save Sikkim.

SDF chief Pawan Chamling in his address also welcomed all the new joiners and announced his acceptance of the new joiners.

Earlier on September 19, in a display of support for the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), a multitude of retired officials and enthusiastic youth joined the party during a grand mass joining program held at the SDF party headquarters today.

This influx of new members includes dozens of retired officers and hundreds of individuals from various constituencies, all rallying under the leadership of youth leader Ashish Rai.

With the assembly and parliamentary elections just eight months away, both the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and the Sikkim Democratic Front are actively engaged in mass joining initiatives to bolster their ranks. Recently, the SKM party organized a massive joining program in Ravangla, attracting over 1300 new members.