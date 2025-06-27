Sikkim: SDF criticises SKM over caste census, governance, and public spending

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on June 26 criticised the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), accusing the party of politicising the issue of caste census and involving social organisations for political benefit. SDF leaders also raised concerns about the SKM government’s approach to development and democratic values.

SDF spokesperson Krishna Kharel said the caste census issue was being misrepresented as a political strategy when it is related to community identity and historical recognition. “This should be seen from a social and community lens, not political. Every caste’s culture, language, and identity deserve protection under the Constitution,” Kharel stated.

Kharel objected to recent statements from the Khas Chettri-Bahun Kalyan Sangh, which he said closely resembled SKM’s position. “Such social organisations should focus on welfare, not act as political wings,” he said, adding that politicisation could impact trust and representation in the census.

He also claimed that members of the Chettri-Bahun community have faced discrimination and cited a recent incident in Geyzing involving a youth named Keshav Sahab. “No statement came from the authorities. Is it because he belonged to our community?” he asked.

Kharel added that the community’s categorisation was becoming unclear. “We are General Category under Sikkim Subject records, but our tribal potential is ignored. Different terms like ‘Khas’, ‘Chettri’, and ‘Bahun’ are causing confusion.”

SDF spokesperson Yojna Rai also criticised the government, stating that public funds were used for political events. “The Revolutionary Day celebrations on June 22 and events like Women’s Day were presented as welfare programmes, but lacked actual benefit,” she said.

Rai said the ruling party had not provided a clear development plan or maintained transparency. “SKM has not respected educated women leaders and continues outdated practices. Their statements on women empowerment are not reflected in actions,” she said.

She encouraged the people of Sikkim to focus on actual work and values. “We stand for dignity, equality, and democracy. SDF’s voice is for the people,” Rai said.

SDF spokesperson Rikzing Norbu Bhutia said real progress in Sikkim came under former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling. “Chamling Sahib gave us roads, schools, hospitals, tourism and industries. He laid the foundation for modern Sikkim,” Bhutia said.

Bhutia criticised SKM’s governance and cited the cancellation of organic farming certification. “People are paying taxes even on basic vegetables like nettle and ferns,” he noted.

He also raised concerns about the handling of mental health issues. “Insensitive remarks have replaced support. Leaders should show understanding,” he said.

Bhutia addressed SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling, extending birthday wishes while requesting a respectful response to SDF’s concerns. “The people of Sikkim deserve honesty and action,” he said.