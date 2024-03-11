A delegation representing the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party, comprising PD Rai, KT Gyaltsen, Shakti Singh Chaudhry, Sushil Rai, and Karma Tempa, visited the office of the Governor of Sikkim to submit a memorandum advocating for President's Rule in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

The memorandum, drafted on behalf of an all-party meeting held on March 9, 2024, attended by representatives from the Sikkim Republican Party (SRP), Sikkim Rajya Manch Party (SRMP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and SDF stated the necessity of President's Rule to ensure free and fair elections in Sikkim. The delegation highlighted concerns regarding the prevailing lawlessness and breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on March 11, 2024, the SDF reiterated their demand for the extension of President's Rule in Sikkim, citing powers under Article 371F(g). The letter highlighted a recent meeting of opposition parties where a four-point resolution was adopted, aligning with the SDF's stance on the matter.

The SDF expressed solidarity among the political parties in recognizing the urgent need for intervention to address the deteriorating situation in Sikkim. They stated the importance of maintaining peace and restoring law and order for the welfare of the state and its residents.

Additionally, the delegation apprised the Governor of a recent communication from the Election Commission of India to the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim, stressing the imperative of conducting violence-free elections in the state.