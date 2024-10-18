Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Pintso Chopel Lepcha tendered his resignation from the party, citing personal reasons for his decision.

The announcement comes as a significant development for the party, which has faced challenges in recent months.

In his resignation letter addressed to the party president, Lepcha expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received during his time with the SDF. "Due to personal reasons, I can no longer continue my involvement with the party," he stated.

This announcement follows the resignation of another senior party member, former MLA Manita Pradhan, who stepped down from her primary membership just a day earlier, expressing her desire to withdraw from active political activities.

Manita's resignation on October 17 came in the wake of the SDF's disappointing performance in the general elections held on April 19, 2024, where the party faced a total debacle.

In her resignation letter addressed to the party president, Pawan Chamling, Manita expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the party and the Sikkimese people since 1997. She acknowledged the unwavering support she received from her colleagues and well-wishers throughout her political journey, stating, “I am grateful to the party and President Pawan Chamling, as I got the opportunity to serve the party in particular and the Sikkimese people in general.”

Speaking on her tenure, Manita noted that despite the challenges faced, her dedication to the party's values and vision remained strong. However, after the recent electoral setback, she felt it was time for her to step away from active politics.