In a bid to counter the rising influence of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has found itself entangled in controversy, as a formal complaint is lodged against the Facebook account "Rajiv Rai" for allegedly disseminating misleading rumors about Pawan Chamling, the leader of SDF.

Despite the SKM's attempts to undermine the SDF's reputation through deceptive tactics, their recent actions on social media have met with strong resistance from the SDF party. The SKM's false claims, particularly in a Facebook group named "Voice of Sikkim," include baseless accusations against Chamling, alleging the construction of a resort in the United States during his 25-year tenure as Chief Minister.

The SKM further attempts to draw attention to their achievements by asserting that Mr. PS Tamang, constructed four hospitals in Namchi and Singtam within four years. These claims have been criticized and condemned by the SDF party.

In response to the spreading of such misinformation, the SDF party's South Sikkim District Working Committee, led by Secretary Administration M.B. Gurung, has taken a decisive step by filing a formal complaint against "Rajiv Rai" at the Namchi Police Station. The SDF party insists on strict legal action against those involved in such defamatory actions, emphasizing the breach of ethical conduct.