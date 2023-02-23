Sikkim Democratic Front’s vice president of the press-publicity and social media Ramesh Rai was allegedly attacked by the goons of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at his residence on February 22.

Sources claimed that the incident took place at 9.30 pm in the Namchi Singithang area and Rai was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the sources, this is one of the many attacks carried out on SDF members in Sikkim in the last month.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.