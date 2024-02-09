Tensions flared in Sikkim as members of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) allegedly faced a violent onslaught orchestrated by supporters of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

The incident, which occurred on february 8 saw the SDF party's spokesperson JB Darnal, along with Jack Rai and several other SDF members, reportedly subjected to an attack by individuals purportedly affiliated with the rival SKM party.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated.