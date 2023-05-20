In a surprising turn of events, BJP MLAs, who were previously SDF MLAs, have come forward with allegations that they were instructed to join the BJP party in New Delhi by none other than SDF party President, Pawan Chamling. The MLAs claim to possess substantial evidence to substantiate their claims.

During the Budget Session's third day, SDF Chief Pawan Chamling lamented being the sole remaining member of the party in the house, with all other MLAs defecting to either the BJP or the state ruling SKM party. However, in response, BJP MLA from Dzongu, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, on record, revealed that it was Pawan Chamling himself who took all ten of them to New Delhi and orchestrated their joining of the BJP.

Building on this revelation, four legislators—three from the BJP and one from SKM—who were formerly SDF MLAs, echoed the same sentiment, asserting that they joined the BJP based on Pawan Chamling's directive and claiming to possess evidence to support their statements. The four MLAs in question are SKM MLA Em Prasad Sharma and BJP MLAs Farwanti Tamang, Rajkumari Thaap, and KS Lepcha.

During the valedictory session on the last day of the budget session, BJP MLA Rajkumari Thapa expressed her disappointment in Pawan Chamling's double standards, stating that while they had refrained from disclosing this information until now, his current behavior compelled them to speak out. Thapa emphasized that the ten MLAs have been diligently working under the BJP, successfully undertaking various public projects in their respective constituencies, and refuted allegations of selling themselves for monetary gains.

The ten MLAs who defected from the SDF to join the BJP include Pintso Namgyal Lepcha from Dzongu constituency, KS Lepcha from Rinchenpong, Tashi Thendup Bhutia from Barfung, Farwanti Tamang from Melli, Raj Kumari Thapa from Rangang-Yangang, KB Rai from Chujachen, NK Subba from Maneybong-Dentam, Ugen T. Gyatso from Tumin Lingee, DT Lepcha from Gnathang-Machong, and current BJP Sikkim President DR Thapa from Upper Burtuk constituency. It is worth noting that two MLAs, G T Dhungel and Em Prasad, had previously joined the ruling front in 2019.