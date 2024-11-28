The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party has issued a statement in response to the recent developments concerning the Writ Petitions filed in the Supreme Court of India in 2019 and 2023. The petitions, filed by Shri Bimal Dawari Sharma and Shri J. B. Darnal, respectively, challenged the appointment of Shri Prem Singh Tamang as the Chief Minister of Sikkim and the Election Commission’s decision reducing his disqualification period from six years to one year and one month.

According to the SDF Party, it has come to their attention through various social media platforms that the Supreme Court dismissed both petitions on 26th November 2024, following applications for withdrawal filed by the petitioners. The party clarified that the withdrawal of the petitions was made by the petitioners in their personal capacities and was not in consultation with the SDF Party.

The statement further confirmed that Shri Bimal Dawari Sharma, who had filed one of the petitions, has already resigned from the SDF Party and is no longer a member. Regarding Shri J. B. Darnal, the Vice President of the SDF, the party emphasized that he had filed the application for withdrawal without consulting the party or receiving any authorization to do so. The SDF Party also mentioned that no resolution was adopted by the party to withdraw the petitions, nor had Shri Darnal been given the authority to take such a step on behalf of the party.

The SDF Party expressed its serious concerns over the actions of both individuals and assured that appropriate measures will be taken in response to what it described as "anti-party activity."

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