The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party President, Pawan Chamling, has announced the dissolution of all party committees except for four, during a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at SDF Bhawan on September 2, 2024.

The committees affected by this decision include the Central Working Committee, Central Executive Committee, District Working Committees, Constituency Level Executive Committees, Ward Level Committees, and all Frontal Organizations. The restructuring comes as Chamling, leveraging his authority under the party's constitution, aims to realign the party’s focus and energy.

Chamling explained that the move was made in the "larger interest of the party," promising the formation of new committees and the appointment of fresh leadership across various levels. The committees that have been retained are Administrative & Legal Affairs, Social Media Affairs, Publicity Affairs, and the Election Committee.