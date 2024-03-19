Former Lok Sabha MP and Senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader PD Rai spearheaded a delegation to the Chief Electoral Officer on March 19, leveling allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations against the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

In his remarks, Rai defended the prior use of electoral bonds, now invalidated by the Supreme Court stating the clarity of SDF's financial transactions. He thanked the Chief Electoral Officer for their attention to their concerns and reiterated the ongoing issue of Presidential rule in the state, citing instances of past violence that have eroded public confidence in law enforcement.

Rai accused the SKM party and its affiliates of flouting the Model Code of Conduct, specifically pointing out the Department of Personnel's continued issuance of orders as a blatant violation. These grievances, he emphasized, were formally communicated to the Chief Electoral Officer for swift action.

Simultaneously, another SDF leader, Bhaichung Bhutia, addressed allegations leveled by the Citizen Action Party regarding the SDF's purported use of external funds via electoral bonds. Bhutia vehemently refuted the claims, asserting that the party's financial records, readily available on their website, transparently disclose the origins of their funding.

Bhutia revealed that the SDF had received significant financial contributions totaling nearly 70 crore rupees over five years, with an additional 30 crore rupees during a flood relief initiative. These figures, he noted, surpassed contributions to both regional parties in the North East and some major national parties.

Responding to inquiries regarding the party's stance on Article 371 and the issue of mergers, Bhutia reiterated the SDF's commitment to upholding the essence of the constitutional provision. He assured that all future endeavors in Sikkim would align with Article 371, safeguarding the state's distinct identity and interests.