The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party on April 28 has raised several issues, including the rising crime rate and poorly organized exams by the Sikkim Public Service Commission. The party held a press conference on Friday in the state capital to highlight the growing concerns and to demand action from the government.

SDF spokespersons Rikzing Norbu Bhutia and Bandana Sharma expressed concerns about the safety of citizens in the state. They pointed out that criminals had the freedom to do anything without fear of law and order. The recent incident where a government vehicle was caught with drugs in Siliguri only adds to the concerns. The SDF has demanded that the Sikkim Police define IPC section 307 and questioned why it is not being used against criminals who attack citizens. The party has also accused the government of giving political blessings to such criminals.

SDF highlighted that the rising crime rate is due to corruption and unemployment in the state. They pointed out that despite the government churning over Rs. 52,000 crores in the state budget from the center, the unemployment ratio in the state has risen to over 20 percent, affecting over 1.5 lakh people in Sikkim. Inflation has also risen, leaving the unemployed with no purchasing power, leading them to resort to crime.

The SDF spokesperson also questioned the government's handling of the SPSC examination of January 16. The recruitment exam for the post of under-secretary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and accounts officer came under scrutiny for alleged malpractices by applicants and lackluster scrutiny by investigators during the examination. A committee was formed to investigate the alleged malpractices, but over three months have passed without a report, as the government set a deadline of 21 days. The SDF has accused the government of compromising the reputation of the Sikkim Public Service Commission and demanded that the report be made public.

The SDF has also questioned the government's handling of several other committees, including the Limboo Tamang seat reservation committee, Karmapa being brought to Sikkim committee, COVID-19 pandemic declared economic revival committee, tribal status for 11 left-out communities committee, and the old pension scheme committee. The party has accused the ruling government of making all these issues an election issue for 2024.