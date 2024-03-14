The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party has issued a stern warning against the propagation of false news on social media platforms. In a press release issued today, the SDF Party clarified that they have not officially announced the names of any candidates for the forthcoming elections, except for five individuals.

Despite this, the party has expressed deep concern over the proliferation of false information regarding its candidates circulating on various social media platforms. They attribute these rumors to what they term as "anti-social elements" and stress that such reports are entirely baseless and should not be believed.

"The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party categorically denies any involvement in the dissemination of false news regarding our candidates," stated spokesperson for the party. "We urge all citizens not to be misled by these malicious attempts to undermine the democratic process."

Similarly, the ruling SKM party has faced similar challenges, with fake lists of candidates purportedly representing the party being widely shared on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. In response, the SKM party has clarified that no official candidate list has been released as their parliamentary board is yet to be formed. They have condemned the circulation of such misinformation and have called upon citizens to refrain from sharing deceptive posts.

"These misleading posts not only misinform the public but also undermine the integrity of the democratic process," stated spokesperson for the SKM party. "We urge everyone to exercise vigilance and refrain from contributing to the spread of false information."