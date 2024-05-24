Sikkim: Seat belt mandate halted, transport unit responds to taxi associations' woes
The Transport Department in Sikkim has suspended the mandatory seat belt rule after taxi associations raised concerns about its enforcement in hilly regions. No fines will be issued for not wearing seat belts until further notice.
- Sikkim Transport Department halts mandatory seat belt rule
- Taxi associations cite difficulties in hilly terrain
- No fines to be issued for non-compliance until further notice
The delegation from taxi associations voiced concerns about the requirement for the mandatory use of seat belts, particularly in hilly regions, during a meeting with the Secretary of Transport at Yatayat Bhavan in Sikkim on Friday.
Following discussions with higher authorities, it has been decided not to enforce the mandatory use of seat belts for the time being. No fines or challans will be issued until further notice, as informed by the Transport department.
In an earlier notification, dated May 22, it was made compulsory for drivers to use seat belts in Sikkim. However, the delegation argued that enforcing seat belt usage in hilly terrain could be counterproductive, especially in situations where vehicles might veer off the road.
This decision reflects a reconsideration of the initial directive, taking into account the unique challenges posed by hilly terrain and the concerns raised by stakeholders.
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