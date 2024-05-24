The delegation from taxi associations voiced concerns about the requirement for the mandatory use of seat belts, particularly in hilly regions, during a meeting with the Secretary of Transport at Yatayat Bhavan in Sikkim on Friday.

Following discussions with higher authorities, it has been decided not to enforce the mandatory use of seat belts for the time being. No fines or challans will be issued until further notice, as informed by the Transport department.

In an earlier notification, dated May 22, it was made compulsory for drivers to use seat belts in Sikkim. However, the delegation argued that enforcing seat belt usage in hilly terrain could be counterproductive, especially in situations where vehicles might veer off the road.

This decision reflects a reconsideration of the initial directive, taking into account the unique challenges posed by hilly terrain and the concerns raised by stakeholders.