The second round of the C-Division S-League 2023-2024 kicked off at Paljor Stadium on May 10, with Chujachen Sports Academy drawing a stalemate against Majhitar Sporting Club.

An early goal in the 4th minute by Sujal Chettri initially gave Chujachen the lead, but victory plans were thwarted by Majhitar Skipper Benay Rai, when he netted an equaliser in the 87th minute to keep Majhitar in the running.

Chujachen SA Custodian Madhukar Biswakarma was declared “Player of the Game”.

The second match of the day saw Hillstone Football Club take a comfortable 4-1 victory against Sikkim Dragon FC. Arpan Rai from Hillstone scored a brace, and Choden Lepcha and Jigmee Lepcha scored a goal each.

It was Dragons FC Substitute Ronan Raj Pradhan who took the consolation goal in the 69th minute.

The “Player of the Game” was Arpan Rai from Hillstone FC.

On May 11, Pegong SC will face JVC Singtam in the first match of the day.



The concluding match of round 2 shall be played between United Pacheykhani SC and Denzong Boyz FC.