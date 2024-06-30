A portion of the National Highway-10 was washed away as the road bench slipped at the Selfie Dara Point (after Birik Dara) amid incessant rainfall resulting in surging water levels of the Teesta River.

The incident resulted in the diversion for all vehicles, according to the Kalimpong district and police administration.

Further along the highway, specifically between the 29th Mile and Geilkhola, large boulders have fallen onto the roadway, resulting in a complete blockage, following which authorities directed people to use alternative routes to ensure safety.

Earlier, a joint inspection of landslides in Sikkim, led by Burtuk MLA Kala Rai, was conducted from Lingding to Sichey Link Road on June 28. Representatives from various departments, including Forest, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Power and Energy, Water Resource Development, and District Administration participated.

At Lingding, inspectors found a landslide near a newly constructed building on a running jhora (stream). MLA Rai directed the Gangtok Municipal Corporation to issue a notice to the owner and prevent approval of blueprints violating rules.

In Sichey, a 30-35 meter stretch of road to the sewerage plant was washed out due to heavy rains, with the area below sinking towards the riverside.