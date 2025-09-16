Sikkim secures 2nd runner-up spot at national car rally in Punjab

Sikkim earned a 2nd runner-up finish at the St. John Old Boys’ Association (SJOBA) Time-Speed-Distance Car Rally 2025, one of the country’s prominent motorsport events.

The rally started in Chandigarh on September 13 and wrapped up at Gaj Resort in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on September 14.

Driver Annapurna Alley and navigator Puran Tamang represented Sikkim in the Amateur category, finishing third among 40 teams from across India. Their performance marked a milestone for the state’s motorsports community.

The overall title went to the duo of Chirag Thakur and Mayank Chopra, who topped the field after navigating a challenging route through rough village roads and narrow stretches designed to test precision and endurance.