Sikkim seeks dedicated export promotion framework for Himalayan, Northeast states

Sikkim has urged the Centre to introduce a dedicated export promotion framework for Himalayan and Northeastern states while seeking greater flexibility under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) to address the challenges of industrial development in hilly regions.

The demand was raised by Sikkim Commerce and Industries Minister TT Bhutia during the fifth meeting of the reconstituted Board of Trade, chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi on July 3.

According to a statement issued by the state's Commerce and Industries Department, Bhutia highlighted Sikkim's strengths in organic farming, pharmaceuticals, GI-tagged products, horticulture, floriculture, handicrafts, wellness products and sustainable tourism. He said the state remains committed to the Prime Minister's vision of boosting manufacturing, connectivity and exports, and outlined initiatives undertaken by the government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Bhutia proposed a dedicated component under the Centre's Export Promotion Mission for Himalayan and Northeastern states, with a focus on export readiness, branding, logistics, digital commerce, quality certification and capacity building for micro, small and medium enterprises.

He also called for greater implementation flexibility under BHAVYA, arguing that hill states require customised industrial models due to the limited availability of suitable land for large-scale industrial development.

The minister further highlighted the restoration of infrastructure along the historic Nathu La trade route and welcomed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La Pass. He stressed the need to revive border trade to strengthen economic activity in the region.

Bhutia informed the Board that the state has earmarked around five hectares of land at Chewa Bhanjyang in Uttarey, West Sikkim, for the development of a border haat and an international trade facilitation centre. The proposed project is expected to enhance cross-border trade with Nepal while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities.