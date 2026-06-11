Sikkim seeks stronger connectivity push at NITI Aayog meeting

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the Centre to prioritise connectivity and provide greater policy support for Himalayan and North-Eastern states while addressing the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the meeting themed “Human Capital for Viksit Bharat @2047”, Tamang highlighted Sikkim’s progress in literacy, health and human development, while stressing that limited connectivity remains the state's biggest obstacle to growth.

He said improved road, rail, air and digital connectivity was crucial for economic development and national security, given Sikkim’s strategic location along India's border.

The Chief Minister informed the council that Sikkim had recently been declared a fully literate state and currently ranks among the top ten states on the Human Development Index. He added that the state continues to perform above the national average in several health and child welfare indicators.

Highlighting Sikkim’s focus on sustainable development, Tamang said the state maintains more than 47 per cent forest cover and has one of the country's highest proportions of protected wildlife areas.

He also outlined initiatives aimed at strengthening education and skill development, including Green Schools, Mero Rukh Mero Santati, Shishu Samriddhi Yojana, MAYA Mission and the Bahini Scheme. The Chief Minister said high-speed broadband connectivity was being expanded in schools and an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence had been established in Gangtok.

On youth development, he said six Khelo India Centres and a State Centre of Excellence are helping nurture sporting talent, while entrepreneurship programmes such as Sikkim INSPIRES and CM Elevate are supporting startups, young entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

Seeking additional support from the Union government, Tamang proposed a dedicated human capital support framework for Himalayan and North-Eastern states, faster implementation of BharatNet 3.0 in remote regions, enhanced backing for AI-enabled education, telemedicine and digital skills, and greater flexibility in centrally sponsored schemes for mountain states.

He also called for the extension of the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) beyond 2027, stating that the scheme remains important for attracting investment, promoting industrial growth and generating employment across the region.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Sikkim’s commitment to the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 and expressed confidence that continued cooperation between the Centre, NITI Aayog and the states would strengthen human capital development across the country.