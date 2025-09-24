Sikkim seeks urgent road upgrades to protect economy and tourism

Sikkim is pushing for immediate restoration and enhancement of its key road networks after severe damage from floods and landslides disrupted the state’s economy and tourism.

BJP Sikkim State President DR Thapa met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on September 24 to discuss urgent infrastructure interventions. The meeting focused on restoring critical connectivity across the state, which is celebrating 50 years of statehood.

Thapa highlighted the condition of National Highway 10, Sikkim’s main artery, which was heavily damaged by the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood and recurrent landslides. Monsoon closures have disrupted supplies, reduced tourist arrivals by half, and increased commodity prices, threatening livelihoods and the hospitality sector.

He proposed climate-resilient measures such as slope stabilisation, highway realignment, and improved coordination between NHIDCL and the state. He also suggested building an alternative route between Singtam and Sevoke to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

The meeting also addressed North Sikkim, where 14 bridges and sections of NH-10 were destroyed by floods and landslides. Temporary repairs have repeatedly failed, leaving towns like Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung isolated. Thapa urged swift reconstruction with durable infrastructure, using expertise from NHIDCL and BRO to secure both livelihoods and national security.

Traffic congestion in Gangtok was another key issue. With over 1 lakh vehicles on the roads, daily delays of 3–4 hours are common. Thapa proposed a Ring Road around the capital to improve mobility for residents, businesses, and tourists, and requested feasibility studies and prioritised funding.

Gadkari assured Thapa that the Centre remains committed to addressing these challenges and outlined ongoing and planned projects to strengthen Sikkim’s road network.

BJP Sikkim emphasised its continued focus on infrastructure development in the state as part of broader efforts to boost economic growth and tourism.