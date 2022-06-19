Saffron cultivation, which was introduced in Sikkim two years ago, has passed the trial phase, according to Governor Ganga Prasad, who chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan Friday evening in the presence of Chief Minister P.S. Golay.

“The Kashmiri officials have expressed happiness and are confident that Sikkim does seem suitable for saffron cultivation. Such enthusiasm from them will help us in the future too”, he added.

The Governor stated in his address that the State government's interest in saffron cultivation in Sikkim, as well as the assistance of Kashmiri officials, has led to this achievement. After two years of planting the seed in selected areas across the State, the saffron (kesar) cultivation has passed the first trial, he said.

Officials should assist farmers who are using old farming techniques due to a lack of knowledge, according to the Governor. "It's critical to have a dialogue with farmers and raise awareness among them." He emphasized that "we need to make the farmers technically sound and provide them with the most up-to-date facilities to encourage them."

The Governor urged everyone to work together and expressed hope that saffron farming in Sikkim would flourish. He stated that saffron cultivation in Sikkim began in 2020, with intensive efforts beginning in 2021. Corn flowering has been observed and compared to Kashmir saffron corn, he added.

Chief Minister P.S. Golay, speaking at the meeting, emphasized the importance of working seriously on saffron cultivation in Sikkim, predicting that it will make history in the coming days. He also stated that the State government is committed to promoting saffron farming in Sikkim.

"The state government will take the initiative and put it into action." We will also approve a budget for saffron farming," he stated. He also expressed an interest in visiting Kashmir next month to see how saffron farms operate.

The Agriculture Director, focusing on the technical aspects, stated that rain can be a major stumbling block. We will, however, overcome it with our constant guidance and support, he assured. He also encouraged crop cultivation exchanges between the two countries so that they could share ideas in the agricultural sector.

Khamdong, Panthang, Okhrey, Hilley, Kyongnosla, Phadamchen, Yuksam, Khechopalri, Upper Ribdi, Dzongu, and Jaubari are the locations of saffron trials in Sikkim.