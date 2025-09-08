Sikkim sees joint army-navy special forces combat diving exercise

Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and Indian Navy MARCOS carried out a high-altitude scuba and combat diving exercise in Sikkim. The training took place at 17,000 feet, making it one of the rare combat diving drills conducted in such extreme conditions.

The week-long exercise included open circuit air dives, closed circuit pure oxygen dives, descents up to 17 metres in freezing waters, and combat night diving. The rugged Himalayan terrain and sub-zero temperatures added layers of complexity, testing both endurance and operational precision.

Officials said the exercise was designed to sharpen combat readiness in unpredictable environments and strengthen interoperability between the Army and Navy. Joint training of this kind prepares troops to operate across diverse theatres—from the high mountains to the ocean depths.

“Training in these conditions challenges every aspect of a soldier’s skill and mental strength,” the Team Commander said. “It ensures our forces remain effective in any environment and highlights the spirit of jointmanship.”

The exercise underlined India’s focus on building versatile, mission-ready Special Forces capable of responding swiftly in demanding battlefields.