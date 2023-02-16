Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya on February 16 took oath as the new governor of Sikkim.

The function for the affirmation of the oath of office was held at Raj Bhawan, Gangtok.

He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of Sikkim.

Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, administered him the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Cabinet Ministers, and other dignitaries.

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The new Governor signed the solemn oath/affirmation for the assumption of office.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang introduced the Governor to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Deputy Speaker, the Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Judges of Sikkim High Court, and other dignitaries present.

The newly sworn-in Governor was given a ceremonial guard of honour by Sikkim Police.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya is the former State Vice-President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Varanasi Division Graduates Constituency in the Varanasi district.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 17th Governor of Sikkim.