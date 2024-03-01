Senior SDF Party leader K. N. Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly physically assaulted by members of the SKM party at Mazi Gaon, Melli at approximately 2.30 pm.

The SDF has strongly condemned this act and called for immediate police intervention.

This incident raises concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Sikkim.

Earlier, alleging attacks on its cadres by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front has urged the Election Commission to impose central rule in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls.



Also Read: Sikkim: SDF demands Election Commission to impose President's rule ahead of polls

Assembly elections in Sikkim are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls sometime in April-May.

In a memorandum addressed to the chief election commissioner on Monday, SDF leader and former chief minister Pawan Chamling alleged that SKM members -- supported by the state government -- are beating up SDF workers in the "most heinous of ways".

Claiming that SDF workers were not being allowed by the ruling party to reach out to the voters ahead of elections, Chamling demanded the imposition of the President's rule in the border state ahead of polls to ensure a level playing field for all.

He also urged the poll panel to directly ask the state administration to take stern action to ensure the rule of law.