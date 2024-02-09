Former Minister and stalwart Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader, SB Subedi has passed away at the age of 66 on February 9.

SB Subedi dedicated over two decades of his life to public service under the Sikkim Democratic Front banner. His journey with the party commenced in 1993.

During his tenure, Subedi served the state with distinction, holding several key ministerial portfolios. Notably, he served as the Transport Minister from 1999 to 2004, where his efforts contributed to the enhancement of transportation infrastructure across Sikkim.

Subsequently, he assumed the responsibilities of the Forest Minister from 2004 to 2009, playing a pivotal role in environmental conservation and sustainable forestry practices.

Subedi also served as the Minister of Rural Management and Development, Panchayati Raj, and Cooperation during Pawan Chamling's 5th term government, spanning from 2014 to 2019.