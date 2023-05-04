The High-Powered Committee constituted by the Government of Sikkim has directed all candidates who appeared in both the sessions of the Preliminary Examination for Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Exam 2022, held on 16th January 2023, to submit their optional subjects on the official website of the Commission by 27th May 2023.

This decision comes after a series of complaints and grievances were received by the Commission regarding the conduct of the Preliminary Examination. Many aspirants had alleged that the exam was conducted in an unprofessional manner, with errors in the questions themselves.

The matter was viewed seriously by the Commission, and an internal inquiry was conducted, in addition to the constitution of the High-Powered Committee by the Government of Sikkim. Rule 3 of the plan for the examination notified vide Notification No. 104/GEN/DOP dated 23rd September 2022 provides that the Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination will not be counted for determining the final order of merit of candidates.

In order to place all aspiring candidates at an equal footing and to provide them with an equal opportunity, as well as to avoid further loss of time, the Commission has decided to allow all candidates who appeared in both sessions of the Preliminary Examination to appear for the Mains Examination. The date for the Mains Examination will be notified in due course of time.

The Physical Endurance Test (PET) of the candidates who have applied for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) will be conducted after the completion of the Mains Examination, as per the ratio notified by the Commission.

The Commission assures all candidates that it is committed to conducting fair and transparent examinations, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming Mains Examination is conducted in a professional and error-free manner.