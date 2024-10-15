Sikkim will hold by-elections for two key constituencies, Soreng and Namchi, on November 13, as part of a wider schedule of bye-elections announced for several states.

The by-polls in Sikkim were necessitated after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai vacated their seats. Tamang, who had contested from both Soreng and Rhenock, chose to retain Rhenock and stepped down from Soreng. Similarly, Krishna Kumari Rai resigned from her Namchi seat after winning the election.

These by-elections are significant for Sikkim's political landscape. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party currently holds a strong majority with 30 seats in the state assembly. This tally includes Shyari MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, who defected from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to join SKM.

The Election Commission has outlined a detailed schedule for the bye-elections. The process will begin with the issuance of gazette notifications on October 18, followed by the last date for nominations on October 25. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28, and candidates can withdraw their candidatures until October 30.

After the polls on November 13, vote counting is scheduled for November 23, with the entire election process to be completed by November 25.