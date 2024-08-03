Sikkim is poised to reap substantial benefits from the Union Budget 2024-25, according to BJP National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sambit Patra, who held an interactive session with local stakeholders on August 3. Patra highlighted several key allocations and initiatives aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure, rural development and welfare programs.

Patra said that Sikkim boasts the highest percentage of working women in the country at 58.4 per cent. Recognizing their contributions, the Union Budget allocates significant funds for facilities such as hostels and childcare services to support these working women.

A major portion of the budget, amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore, has been earmarked for rural development, with a notable focus on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The fourth phase of PMGSY will see the allocation of rs 2.66 lakh crore to enhance rural infrastructure, connecting 25,000 villages and improving road connectivity—a crucial step for national development, especially in light of the recent glacial floods that caused significant damage.

Patra also praised Sikkim’s efforts in natural farming, which will receive further promotion through climate-resilient crop varieties over the next two years. Additionally, the PM Awas Yojana will support the construction of 3 crore new houses, with 1 crore designated for urban areas and 2 crore for rural regions.

The budget also includes the establishment of 100 branches of Indian Post Payments Banks across eight northeastern states, facilitating easier access to banking services for residents.

Highlighting the importance of tribal communities, Patra noted that 35-40 per cent of Sikkim’s population is tribal. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Jatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan will provide special funds to 63,000 tribal villages nationwide, ensuring 100 per cent saturation of benefits, including those in Sikkim.