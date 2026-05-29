Sikkim sets July 15 target for restoring Lachen road, explores permanent solution

The Sikkim government has set a July 15 deadline for the restoration of the temporary road connecting Lachen in North Sikkim and has initiated steps to find a long-term solution to the region’s persistent connectivity problems.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting convened at Samman Bhawan to address the ongoing road connectivity issue affecting Lachen, a strategically important border village near the India-China frontier. The meeting brought together Pipons, representatives of the Lachen Dzumsa, local residents, senior government officials, Army authorities and representatives of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The meeting was attended by ministers who are also MLAs, the Chief Secretary, senior officials from BRO Project Swastik and the 27 Mountain Division, along with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Mangan, the SDM and SDPO of Chungthang, heads of departments and officials from the concerned agencies.

During the discussions, stakeholders highlighted the difficulties faced by residents due to prolonged disruptions in road connectivity. Grievances, challenges and possible solutions were discussed in detail before a consensus was reached on immediate and long-term measures.

Following the deliberations, the government urged Army authorities to continue temporary road restoration and repair works and ensure that the route becomes operational by July 15. Authorities have also been directed to constitute a high-level committee that will conduct a site visit and recommend a permanent and sustainable solution to the recurring problem.

Officials said that, subject to technical feasibility and expert assessment, the possibility of constructing a tunnel could also be explored as a long-term measure to ensure reliable connectivity to the remote region.

Assuring residents that the issue remains a top priority, the government stated that the matter is being monitored closely. It was also revealed that a communication has already been sent to the Prime Minister highlighting the long-pending issue. Efforts are also being made to seek a meeting with the Defence Minister to discuss the matter further.

Officials noted that the issue goes beyond local transportation concerns and has implications for national security, tourism and the welfare of residents living in one of the country's most sensitive border regions.

The latest intervention comes amid growing public concern over the condition of road connectivity in Lachen. Just a day earlier, residents had once again highlighted the hardships they continue to face despite the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, which was launched to improve infrastructure and development in remote border areas.

The issue gained wider attention after local resident Tamding Chewang shared a social media post describing the daily struggles of people living in the region. He wrote that residents continue to face significant risks while travelling due to poor road conditions and inadequate connectivity.

“The toughest part is knowing that reaching home itself is full of risks. There is always the fear of sickness, as there is no proper connectivity and even getting medical treatment means risking one’s life on dangerous roads,” Chewang said.

According to him, many parents have avoided bringing their children home during school holidays over the last three years because of unsafe travel conditions. He also pointed to difficulties faced by elderly and sick residents, as well as shortages of essential supplies such as cooking gas and ration items.

“All hearts are crying yet no connectivity. We are cut off from the world,” he said while appealing for support from people across Sikkim.

Lachen depends heavily on the Chungthang-Lachen road for access to the rest of the state. However, repeated landslides and extensive road damage, particularly following natural disasters in 2023, have disrupted transportation and isolated the region for extended periods.

Although restoration work has been undertaken by the BRO and the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), progress has been affected by difficult Himalayan terrain, fragile environmental conditions and logistical challenges.