Sikkim sets up 24x7 LPG control rooms amid West Asia crisis, ensures supply stability

The Government of Sikkim has established a centralised State Control Room in Gangtok along with district-level control rooms across all six districts to monitor and regulate LPG distribution amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to the Food & Civil Supplies Department, the control rooms will function round-the-clock to ensure smooth distribution, curb black marketing, and address public grievances. A regulated refill system has also been introduced, allowing domestic LPG refills every 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural regions.

Priority in LPG supply will be given to essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions, while strict enforcement of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 has been mandated. Oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will coordinate with the state government to maintain uninterrupted supply.

Meanwhile, the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and has taken several steps to ensure energy security across the country. With the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the West Asia conflict, efforts are underway to maintain adequate stocks of petroleum products and LPG.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all refineries are operating at high capacity, with sufficient crude reserves in place. Domestic LPG production has been increased, while companies like GAIL Gas Limited and others are promoting the expansion of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections.

Additionally, two LPG carriers carrying around 94,000 metric tonnes of cargo are en route to India, ensuring continued availability of fuel supplies despite global uncertainties.