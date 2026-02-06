Sikkim sets up foreign employment board to facilitate safe overseas jobs for youth

The Sikkim government has constituted the Foreign Employment and Recruitment Facilitation Board to support youth from the state in accessing safe, legal and ethical overseas employment opportunities.

The notification was issued by the Home Department on February 5, 2026, and the board has been established under the Skill Development Department with immediate effect.

Officials said the initiative aims to create an institutional mechanism to guide and protect job seekers aspiring to work abroad, amid growing interest among Sikkim’s youth in overseas employment. The government noted that many aspirants face challenges such as lack of reliable information, unsafe recruitment practices and inadequate training, which the new board seeks to address in a systematic manner.

The board will function from Niyukti Kendra and will be chaired by Madan Cintury, MLA-cum-Advisor to the Skill Development Department. Senior officials, including the Secretary and Special or Additional Secretary of the department, will serve as members, along with a domain expert nominated by the state government. The Joint Secretary-cum-CEO of Niyukti Kendra has been designated as the Member Secretary.

According to the notification, the board will frame policies and strategies to promote ethical overseas employment and will link job seekers only with recruitment agencies authorised by the Government of India. By working exclusively with registered agencies, the government aims to curb fraud, illegal recruitment and exploitation of workers.

Skill development and preparedness will form a key focus area. The board will facilitate training programmes, counselling, and foreign language courses to enhance employability and help candidates adjust to overseas work environments. Officials said such interventions are expected to improve job outcomes and ensure smoother migration.

The board will also organise recruitment drives and build partnerships with foreign employers and agencies, including signing memorandums of understanding, to expand employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled youth from Sikkim.

In addition, the board will oversee placement assistance, migration support and post-placement services. Pre-departure orientation programmes will be conducted to familiarise workers with their rights, responsibilities, safety norms and living conditions in destination countries.

To ensure transparency, the board will maintain a comprehensive database of candidates, recruitment agencies, employers and placement records. A grievance redressal mechanism will also be put in place to address complaints related to recruitment and employment, including assistance with dispute resolution and repatriation, if required.