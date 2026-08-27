Sikkim sets up helplines after deadly Nepal flash floods leave 162 dead

The Sikkim government has activated dedicated helplines to assist people from the state who may be stranded or affected in Nepal after devastating flash floods on the Bhotekoshi River killed at least 162 people and left around 400 missing.

The helplines — 03592201145, 03592202461 and 03592202256 — have been opened for Sikkim residents in Nepal who require urgent assistance, as concerns grow over the scale of the disaster.

The flash floods struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and key infrastructure across three districts. The high death toll and large number of people still unaccounted for have raised fears that the disaster could become one of Nepal's deadliest in recent years.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has also established helplines for Indians affected by the floods. The numbers — +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 and +977 981 032 6117 — are available for calls and WhatsApp messages.

Several state governments have separately opened emergency channels to trace and assist their citizens in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Karnataka has activated its State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 and 080-22253707 and is compiling details of residents stranded in the affected areas.

Telangana has established a Helpline and Coordination Centre at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Families can contact Vandhana at 9871999044, Ch Chakravarthi at 9949351270 or G Rakshit Naik at 9618597969. They have been asked to provide the affected person's name, passport details, mobile number, last known location, tour operator details and family contact information.

West Bengal has opened a Kolkata Police helpline at 18003455678 and a WhatsApp number at 9874902880. The West Bengal Police can also be contacted at 033-24793311 and 9147890181.

Uttar Pradesh has asked stranded residents or those seeking assistance to contact 1070, while Maharashtra has activated its State Control Room at 1070. The Maharashtra control room can also be reached at +91-9321587143.

Kerala has made 9447111844 and 9737132147 available for people seeking help, while Rajasthan has directed families to contact its State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or 112, besides several landline numbers.

Odisha has established a 24-hour control room in New Delhi at 011-23012807, 7428135044 and 8527580245.

With hundreds of people still missing, rescue and tracing efforts are continuing amid concerns about the full extent of the devastation caused by the sudden flooding.