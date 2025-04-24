Gangtok residents faced significant disruptions after powerful winds and torrential rainfall swept through Sikkim's capital on April 23, causing an extensive power outage that has lasted more than 12 hours in several neighbourhoods.

The storm, which struck Wednesday evening, uprooted numerous trees across the city that collapsed onto electric poles and power lines, severely damaging critical infrastructure.

Neighbourhoods including Deorali, Tadong, and Upper Sichey have been particularly affected, with residents reporting no electricity since late Wednesday.

The extended power failure has created substantial hardship for both residents and businesses, disrupting essential services including internet connectivity, refrigeration, and water pumping systems in many buildings.

Power Department crews have been deployed throughout the affected areas and are working continuously to repair damaged infrastructure and restore electricity service. Officials have not yet provided an estimated timeline for complete restoration.