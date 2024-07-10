The inaugural matches of the SFA S-League B Division kicked off with great excitement and competitive spirit at Paljor Stadium. Where the first Match was played between Sikkim Boys' FC vs Boys Club Gangtok

The first match of the season saw Sikkim Boys' FC take on Boys Club Gangtok in an exhilarating encounter. Sikkim Boys emerged victorious with a commanding performance, securing a 4-0 win over their opponents.

Shahil Rai proved to be the standout player for Sikkim Boys, scoring a brace to lead his team to victory.

Additionally, Ashwin Rai and Pel Rai each contributed a goal, showcasing their team's attacking prowess and solidifying their dominance on the field. Shahil Rai of Sikkim Boys' FC was declared player of the match.

The Second match of the day featured a closely contested battle between Dzongri FC and Sanju FA. Both teams displayed resilience and determination throughout the game, resulting in a hard-fought draw.

The match with neither side was able to break the impasse during regular play. However, the highlight of the match came during the penalty shootout, where Captain Monjit Subba from Sanju FA stepped up and converted a crucial penalty to take the lead. In addition to Monjit Subba's penalty heroics for Sanju FA, Tshojha Lepcha of Dzongri FC managed to secure a goal during the regular time, ensuring a competitive and evenly matched encounter. The Player of the match was Tshojha Lepcha from Dzongri.

The opening matches of the SFA S-League B Division 2024-2025 set the stage for an exciting season ahead, with impressive performances and competitive matchups promising thrilling football action in the weeks to come.

On July 10, Unicorn FC faces Singtam Jublee Villa FC in the first match of the day at 11:00 AM. The concluding match of round 2 shall be played between Northerners FC and Red Panda FC at 2:30 PM.