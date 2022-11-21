Shanti Rai, a mountaineering instructor at the Indian Himalayan Centre For Adventure & Eco-tourism, Chemchey, Namchi has been elected for lifetime membership of the Apex Mountaineering Body of the country, Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

The 38-year-old Rai got elected for lifetime membership after she secured the highest number of votes in the 58th Annual General Meeting of IMF held in New Delhi on November 19th, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that she is the first person from Sikkim to be elected as an IMF Member.

With this development, now she will have the opportunity to cast the vote during the presidential election and play a major role in decision-making in the field of mountaineering.

In 2020, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had facilitated Shanti who is embarking on an international winter expedition to Ama Dablam in Eastern Nepal at Mintokgang.

Tamang in his brief address had extended his best wishes to Shanti and also assured him to provide all the necessary support.