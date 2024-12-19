Sikkim stood out at the 8th Bengal Tourism Mart (BTM) 2024, held from December 17 to 19 in Siliguri. This major B2B and B2C travel event, the largest of its kind in East and North East India, focused on boosting North Bengal and Sikkim as prime domestic tourist destinations.

Organised by the Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), the event was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and West Bengal Tourism.

Sikkim's participation offered an excellent opportunity to showcase its tourism offerings to attendees from Darjeeling Hills, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and other North Eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. It also attracted representatives from states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Telangana, as well as international delegates from Nepal and the Pokhara Tourism Council.

A significant moment at the event came on December 18, when Sikkim was awarded the "World's First Organic State" recognition. The award was presented to Prakash Chhetri, Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim. During his acceptance speech, Chhetri expressed gratitude and highlighted the state's unique tourism potential.

Chhetri also shared plans to enhance tourism in Sikkim, ensuring it remains a top choice for travellers. "The Department of Tourism is committed to providing the best hospitality, services, and infrastructure to our visitors," he stated, reinforcing the state's vision for sustainable tourism development under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.