Sikkim's cultural vibrancy took center stage at the inaugural launch of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) Valladolid in Spain, where the District Collector of Soreng, Ms. Yishey D. Yongda, graced the event with her presence. The second edition of JLF Valladolid, running from 13th to 16th June 2024, brought together a rich tapestry of literary and artistic expressions. The event, hosted by the Valladolid City Council in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, drew distinguished personalities from the literary and artistic spheres, including the esteemed District Collector of Soreng, Ms. Yishey D. Yongda.

Upon the invitation of the Valladolid City Council, Spain, and Teamwork Arts, the District Collector, Soreng, Ms. Yishey D. Yongda attended the inaugural launch of the JLF - Valladolid on 14th June.

Uniting writers, poets, and thinkers from Indian and Spanish cultures, JLF Valladolid fosters a dynamic dialogue in English and Spanish, reflecting the rich tapestry of linguistic and artistic exchanges. The festival boasts an array of sessions featuring renowned authors, thinkers, and dignitaries engaging in discussions about books, ideas, and the intricate intersections of literature and life.

Among the distinguished guests attending are Indian Ambassador to Spain Dinesh Patnaik, noted authors William Dalrymple, Mar Sancho, Namita Gokhale, Christina Lamb, and Tishani Doshi. The presence of iconic personalities like Vikas Swarup, author of 'Slumdog Millionaire' and former Secretary, MEA, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Spanish actor & writer Jordi Molla Perales, Mayor of Valladolid Jesús Garcia, and Indian filmmaker and actor Shekhar Kapur adds a touch of glamour and intellectual fervor to the event.

The convergence of the first Sikkim Arts & Literature Festival (Khangchendzonga-SALF) with JLF Valladolid further enhances the cultural exchange and global outreach of these literary endeavors. The District Collector of Soreng, Ms. Yishey D. Yongda, envisions leveraging the networking opportunities and enriching the Silent Reading program recently launched in the district through the partnerships forged at this prestigious arts and literature festival in Valladolid.