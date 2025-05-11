Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called for unity, patriotism, and national solidarity, during the historic “Sarva Dharma Evam Sarva Jatiya Sabha” held in Gangtok. He lauded the state and its people for maintaining unity.

The event witnessed participation from people of all religions, castes, and communities, highlighting Sikkim’s long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang warmly welcomed all the dignitaries present, including the advisors and ministers of the Sikkim government, former MLAs, senior government officials, members of panchayats, religious leaders, cultural representatives, and security personnel. He thanked everyone for coming together as one Indian family and said the event was a symbol of the country's unity and strength.

The chief minister said, “Sikkim is a shining example of unity in diversity. People of different religions, castes, and languages live here in harmony. We respect each other’s traditions and cultures, and that is our true strength.”

He also paid tribute to the brave soldiers and security forces of the country. “We are grateful to our soldiers who protect our borders and our freedom. We honour their sacrifice and stand with their families,” he said. CM Tamang praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 and said the nation’s defence has become much stronger, with better preparedness against terrorism and threats.

“Earlier, we were afraid of terrorism. But today, under PM Modi’s leadership, India is strong and ready to act. We are fully supporting the Indian Government and our armed forces,” he said, urging every citizen to remain united and patriotic.

He highlighted that national security is the foundation of India’s peace and development. “It is not enough for the government to act. Every citizen must come forward and support the country with discipline and love for the nation. Sikkim is our home, but India is our nation. We are proud Indians.”

In his speech, CM Tamang called upon all religious and community leaders to work together for peace, unity, and the country’s welfare. He said, “Let us forget our differences and move forward together. We must always stay united and work for the future of our nation.”

The Chief Minister also expressed full support for 'Operation Sindoor' and said that the people of Sikkim and the state government stand with the Indian Army and security forces. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their commitment to national security.

“Today, our soldiers are fighting against terrorism. We must pray for their success and safety. This is not just their fight—it is our fight as a nation,” he said.

He urged every village, every community, and every household to pray and contribute to building a strong, terror-free India. “We are not just fighting for safety. We are fighting for our dignity and our country’s development. This war must be fought together,” he said.