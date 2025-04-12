Sikkim: 13-year-old girl repeatedly sexually assaulted by multiple accused in Gyalshing; arrests made

A case of repeated sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old girl has surfaced in Gyalshing, where several adults and juveniles have been arrested following revelations made during counseling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The case came to light when authorities of a government school in Gyalshing alerted the CWC about suspected abuse.



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During counseling, the victim disclosed that her neighbor, identified as Pema Uden Bhutia, frequently invited her over for household chores and later forced her to engage in sexual acts with her husband, Kamal Gurung.

The victim further said that Pema not only witnessed the abuse, but also arranged for other men, Santosh Kumar Gupta and Naresh Sahni to assault her in exchange for money. She also named four juveniles, who allegedly assaulted her during 2024 and 2025.

Acting on the complaint, Gyalshing Police registered FIR No. 05/2025 on April 10 under Sections 64, 98, 99, 351(2), 3(5) of the BNS, 2023, read with Sections 3, 4, 5(1)(l), and 6 of the POCSO Act.