A disturbing case of sexual assault has been reported in Namchi district, Sikkim, where a minor girl was allegedly assaulted multiple times, leading to her pregnancy.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the incident came to light when the victim’s father filed a complaint at Ravangla Police Station on March 21, 2025.

In his FIR, he alleged that his 17-year-old daughter, a Class 8 student, was sexually assaulted on two to three occasions between September and October 2024.



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The accused, identified as Hem Kumar Chettri (30), allegedly committed the crime in a jungle area near his residence.

Following the complaint, the police registered Ravangla PS Case FIR No. 02/2025 under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, read with Sections 5(j)(ii) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The victim is currently six months pregnant.

The accused, a resident of Kewsa in Namchi district, is under investigation. Police are collecting evidence and statements to proceed with legal action.