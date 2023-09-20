Sikkim filmaker Amir Gurung's short film Myth has been selected for official screening at the Himalayan Film Festival 2023 at Leh Ladakh. Early this year Amir also won the Best Director Award at the Northeast Film Festival which was held at NDFC Campus Mumbai.

Film Myth is the story of a remote Sikkimese tribal community of Lepcha, a modern, well-educated woman, Kursongmit, secretly possesses the essence of a shaman, a Khandro.

Plagued by recurring enigmatic dreams, she returns to her village, determined to uncover their meaning. She seeks guidance from a mysterious village shaman, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening. Myth: A Fictional Tribal Film explores the clash between modern skepticism and ancient traditions, as Kursongmit uncovers hidden truths about her life and embraces her destiny, firmly believing in karma and the profound connection between nature and her tribal roots.

Amir Gurung himself is the Script writer and Cinematographer, Editor is Shishir Ghatani, Music Director and Sound Design is given by Shikhar Siromani Chettri. The film was made under the banner of Sukhim Productions.