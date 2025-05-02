Sikkim took centre stage at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on May 2.

The summit, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is themed “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” and brings together top global voices in media, entertainment, and technology.

The inaugural event was a vibrant blend of culture, innovation, and industry networking.

Sikkim’s delegation, led by Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Bikash Basnet and Press Secretary Yougan Tamang, represented the Office of the Chief Minister, signaling the state’s strategic intent to tap into the emerging digital and entertainment sectors.

Also present were Annapurna Alley, Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, Tenzing T. Kaleon, Secretary of the IT Department, and Tsering Samdup, Director of IT, along with other IPR officials. Their participation highlights Sikkim’s ambitions in the digital media landscape and its readiness to embrace new opportunities in content creation and technology.

The four-day summit will continue with key industry dialogues, offering states like Sikkim a valuable platform to integrate into India’s growing media ecosystem.